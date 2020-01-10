Washington point guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible, the school announced Thursday.

Green is ineligible for the winter quarter, which ends March 20. The first round of the NCAA tournament is March 19-20, so there's a chance Green could be eligible to play in the postseason if the Huskies earn a bid.

Green is able to practice with the team while ineligible.

A 6-foot point guard from Philadelphia, Green played a season and a half at Kentucky before transferring to Washington last winter. He received a waiver to play immediately for the Huskies this season. In 15 games, Green was averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range. He had scored in double figures in each of his past eight games, averaging 6.0 assists over that span.

With Green out, expect coach Mike Hopkins to turn to sophomore Elijah Hardy to run the offense. He has seen a few minutes per game backing up Green, scoring 11 points and dishing out 12 assists this season.

Washington (11-4 overall, 1-1 in the Pac-12) plays at Stanford on Thursday night.