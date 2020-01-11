Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC's leading scorer, will miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M with a foot injury, the school announced.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse is expected to address Nesmith's injury after the game.

Nesmith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, averages 23.0 points, which leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally. He is one of the top 3-point shooters in college basketball, leading the nation with 4.3 made per game and shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc.

It marks a second straight season that Vanderbilt (8-6, 0-1 SEC) has suffered an injury to its best player and projected first-round pick. Last season, point guard Darius Garland suffered a knee injury just five games into his freshman season. It ended his Vanderbilt career, and he was drafted No. 5 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.