          Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith (foot) out against Texas A&M

          1:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC's leading scorer, will miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M with a foot injury, the school announced.

          Coach Jerry Stackhouse is expected to address Nesmith's injury after the game.

          Nesmith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, averages 23.0 points, which leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally. He is one of the top 3-point shooters in college basketball, leading the nation with 4.3 made per game and shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc.

          It marks a second straight season that Vanderbilt (8-6, 0-1 SEC) has suffered an injury to its best player and projected first-round pick. Last season, point guard Darius Garland suffered a knee injury just five games into his freshman season. It ended his Vanderbilt career, and he was drafted No. 5 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

