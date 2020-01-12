UConn starting forward Tyler Polley is out for the season after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee during practice Friday, according to the team.

Polley, a junior who had started all 15 games for the 10-5 Huskies, was averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. He was coming off his first career double-double in Wednesday's 67-61 win over Tulane.

Surgery to repair the noncontact injury has been scheduled for Friday, with a typical recovery period of seven to nine months.

UConn hosts No. 23 Wichita State on Sunday.

The Huskies will have junior Alterique Gilbert, who is set to play following the death of his grandmother this past Tuesday. His status for the game had been uncertain earlier in the week.