Trevion Williams gets the tough layup to drop and flexes as Purdue takes it to Michigan State. (0:17)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Trevion Williams scored 16 points and Purdue relied on a staunch defense Sunday to upset No. 8 Michigan State 71-42 -- handing the Spartans a historic loss.

Michigan State suffered its worst loss ever as a top-10 team. The Spartans, who entered Sunday as the Big Ten's only undefeated team, had never lost as a top-10 team by more than 22 points, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The last time Michigan State was ranked in the top 10 and held under 50 points was in the 2012 Sweet 16 against Louisville, according to ESPN Stats & Info data.

"Probably the worst beating I've taken as a coach," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I think that was great pressure by Purdue. I thought (Purdue coach) Matt (Painter) did one hell of a job."

The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a top-10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.

Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers. The Spartans, who were 4½-point road favorites, hadn't lost since Dec. 3. They produced their lowest point total of the season and were held almost 40 points below their season scoring average of 81.3.

The game was never really close.

The Boilermakers scored the first five points, then seized control with a 12-0 run that gave them a 19-4 lead.

They were just warming up.

Williams and Sasha Stefanovic jump-started another big spurt, 13-2, which gave the Boilermakers a 34-14 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.

And even though the Spartans scored eight of the final 11 points in the half to cut the deficit to 37-20, they couldn't build on that momentum then.

After giving up the first basket of the second half, Michigan State scored seven straight to close to 39-27.

Purdue answered with two 3-pointers to make it 45-29 with 14:11 to go, and the Spartans couldn't get closer than 11 the rest of the game.

"I just thought they never really quite got into a rhythm," Painter said. "I don't want to put that on them or give us the credit. A lot of times it's something in between."

Stat pack

Michigan State: Committed seven turnovers before forcing one by the Boilermakers. ... The Spartans missed their first 10 3-point attempts and were just 2-of-16 in the game. ... Michigan State shot 35.1% from the field and was outrebounded 34-32, and the 20-point first half was its lowest total in any half this season. ... The Spartans have lost four straight in West Lafayette. ... Rocket Watts had 10 points. Xavier Tillman finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Purdue: Williams also had seven rebounds and four assists. ... Evan Boudreaux had 11 points and five rebounds, and Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each finished with 10 points. ... Purdue had a 21-8 advantage in points off turnovers. ... The Boilermakers broke a tie for the second-longest home winning streak against conference opponents in Mackey Arena history. They won 19 straight between January 1968 and February 1970. ... The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against top-10 foes.

Up next

The Spartans will try to rebound at home Friday against Wisconsin.

Purdue faces another daunting challenge Saturday, at No. 12 Maryland.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.