UNC Wilmington fired coach C.B. McGrath on Monday, the school announced.

Assistant coach Rob Burke will take over for the rest of the season on an interim basis.

"We appreciate C.B.'s hard work with our program and student-athletes over the last two and [a] half years and wish him well in the future," athletic director Jimmy Bass said.

The Seahawks hired McGrath in 2017 after Kevin Keatts left for NC State. McGrath went 11-21 and 10-23 in his first two seasons, respectively, and UNCW is 5-14 overall and 0-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association this season.

Before being hired at UNCW, McGrath spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach under Roy Williams at North Carolina. He also played for Williams at Kansas in the 1990s and was a Jayhawks team captain in 1997-98.