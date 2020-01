Kansas sophomore point guard Devon Dotson is out for tonight's game against Oklahoma due to a hip pointer, the school said.

Dotson, Kansas' leading scorer, was injured Saturday in the No. 6 Jayhawks' 67-55 loss to Baylor.

He is averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for Kansas. In the loss to the Bears, Dotson played 28 minutes, finishing with nine points and three assists.