California attorney Michael Avenatti, who is scheduled to go on trial in New York next week for allegedly trying to extort millions from Nike, was arrested Tuesday in California in connection with a separate case.

Avenatti, while attending a disciplinary hearing in front of the State Bar of California in Los Angeles, was taken into custody for violating conditions of his pretrial release. The violation is reportedly connected to a case in Santa Ana, California, where Avenatti faces charges of defrauding clients of millions of dollars.

He is also scheduled to go to trial in New York this spring on charges that he defrauded former client Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a book deal.

Earlier Tuesday in New York, a judge ruled that the Nike extortion trial would proceed as scheduled next week after defense lawyers requested a month-long delay to process 4,000 pages of documents turned over recently by prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in Manhattan denied the request after prosecutors insisted that the documents were not required to be given to the defense but were turned over as a courtesy.

The judge noted that it was a relatively small number of documents in a courthouse where millions of pages of documents are sometimes studied by lawyers in advance of trials.

Gardephe said he'll rule during another telephone conference on Wednesday whether to allow evidence about Avenatti's financial condition to be shown to jurors during the trial in which Avenatti is accused of demanding up to $25 million from Nike to conduct an internal investigation of the shoemaker.

Prosecutors say they'd like to show the jury that Avenatti's debts coincided with demands he made early last year in meetings with Nike lawyers for between $15 million and $25 million.

