Richmond leading scorer Blake Francis is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a fractured sternum, the school announced Thursday.

Francis suffered the injury during Richmond's loss to Saint Louis last Saturday, when he was going after a loose ball with two minutes remaining, according to the school. The junior guard did not play in the Spiders' victory Tuesday over Davidson.

The 6-foot Francis is averaging 17.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, his first with the Spiders.

Francis transferred to Richmond in 2018 after spending his first two seasons at Wagner and did not play last season.

Richmond (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10) has its best record through 17 games since the 2010-11 team won a school record 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.