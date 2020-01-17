GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida could be without point guard Andrew Nembhard against No. 4 Auburn on Saturday.

Nembhard has the flu and missed practice Thursday and Friday. The sophomore and Canadian national team player has started all 52 games in two seasons.

"We all better be ready to play potentially without him," coach Mike White said.

Nembhard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds this season. He also ranks second on the team with 21 steals. If he doesn't play, the Gators (11-5, 3-1 SEC) would start one of two freshmen -- Tre Mann or Ques Glover -- against the Tigers (15-1, 3-1).

"Great opportunity for freshman guards," White said. "All these guys want opportunities. They have to take advantage of it. We have to be ready."