          Cassius Winston's 817th career assist breaks former fellow Spartan Mateen Cleaves' record

          10:20 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat visiting Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.

          Winston got the record with an alley-oop lob to Xavier Tillman, giving him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000.

          Cleaves presented Winston, a senior, with a ceremonial ball for his achievement after the game.

          "Hopefully it'll last for another 20!" Winston said.

          The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

