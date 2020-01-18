Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat visiting Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.

Winston got the record with an alley-oop lob to Xavier Tillman, giving him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000.

Cleaves presented Winston, a senior, with a ceremonial ball for his achievement after the game.

"Hopefully it'll last for another 20!" Winston said.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.

