With his Kentucky team unraveling in the second half for the second game in a row, John Calipari was ejected Saturday at Arkansas after vociferously challenging a crucial call.

Near the eight-minute mark, just as Arkansas had kicked off a 13-2 run and recovered from a 36-27 deficit at halftime, Calipari was angered by a call against EJ Montgomery.

The call that bothered Calipari was an illegal screen that was called against Montgomery. On the replay, Montgomery appeared to be standing still when he was bumped by Arkansas guard Desi Sills. Calipari, who'd been challenging calls throughout the game, was visibly angry and bewildered.

He stepped onto the court and made sure the officiating crew of Anthony Jordan, Patrick Evans and Brian Shey knew it. His players tried to hold him back, but Calipari continued to complain.

Jordan signaled the ejection and Calipari was escorted off the floor amid boos from Arkansas fans.

It has been a frustrating stretch for Kentucky, which suffered a collapse in the second half of a loss at South Carolina earlier this week when it surrendered 56 points after the break against the Gamecocks.

The Wildcats rallied Saturday to defeat Arkansas 73-66.