Evansville has dismissed men's basketball coach Walter McCarty.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave by the university on Dec. 26 after reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of Evansville's Title IX policy.

In a statement Tuesday night, the university said it had received additional allegations of misconduct by McCarty, leading to his dismissal.

"While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty's employment immediately," the school said in the statement. "There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others."

Bennie Seltzer will continue to coach the team on an interim basis.

McCarty was hired by the Purple Aces in 2018 after spending six seasons as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. He also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino.

McCarty won a national championship as a member of Pitino's 1996 Kentucky team before he was drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks. McCarty played for four franchises during his 10-year NBA career.

Earlier this season, McCarty led Evansville to a victory at Kentucky, one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball history.