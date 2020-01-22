Alan Griffin is ejected from the game immediately after stepping on Sasha Stefanovic while he was down on the court in the paint. (0:38)

Illinois guard Alan Griffin was ejected from Tuesday night's game against Purdue after stepping on the chest of Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic.

Stefanovic drove to the basket and converted an off-balance drive, falling to the court in the process. Griffin stepped on Stefanovic's chest as he turned to go back up court.

Officials reviewed the play and hit Griffin with a flagrant foul 2 and automatic ejection.

"We don't condone that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. "It's not part of anything we're trying to do with our program."

Underwood said Griffin did apologize to Stefanovic.

No. 21 Illinois pulled away in the second half for a 79-62 victory in West Lafayette, Indiana.