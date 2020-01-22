Stephen A. Smith asserts that Kansas' Silvio De Sousa should be suspended a minimum of ten games for his actions during the brawl with Kansas State players. (2:04)

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely for his role in the Jawhawks' brawl with Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Kansas announced the suspension Wednesday in a statement from coach Bill Self.

The school did not reveal a specific length of De Sousa's suspension or additional punishment for any other player, citing its joint review with the Big 12 Conference.

"I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference," Self said in his statement. "As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior."