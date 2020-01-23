The top two prospects in the ESPN 100 will play for a West team that features seven top-10 prospects in the 43rd annual McDonald's All-American Game, while the East team will be led by Cade Cunningham, the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The rosters were unveiled Thursday on ESPN's The Jump.

North Carolina leads the way with four signees, while Duke has three and Kentucky has two. The Wildcats have the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, with Duke and North Carolina rounding out the top three.

The nation's top two committed players -- Evan Mobley (No. 2) and Cunningham (No. 3) -- have signed with USC and Oklahoma State, respectively.

This year's McDonald's All-American Game will be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The game took place in Atlanta for the last two years after spending seven years in Chicago.

The rosters represent 14 college programs, while four players who have yet to commit to a college also have been selected to play. Those four will suit up for the West team. Jalen Green, the nation's top-ranked senior, is also the top unsigned player, and he will be joined in the game by Ziaire Williams (No. 7), Greg Brown (No. 9) and Josh Christopher (No. 10).

The highest-ranked players not selected to this year's game were Makur Maker (No. 12) and Jalen Johnson (No. 15). Both players recently enrolled at new high schools, with Maker heading to Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) and Johnson leaving IMG Academy (Florida) for Nicolet High School (Wisconsin). Maker is uncommitted, while Johnson is signed with Duke.

Five-stars Cam Thomas (No. 22, LSU), Jaemyn Brakefield (No. 24, Duke), Devin Askew (No. 25, Kentucky) and Keon Johnson (No. 26, Tennessee) were also left out.

Overall, 19 of ESPN's top 21 players in the 2020 class were selected.

EAST ROSTER

Cade Cunningham (No. 3, Oklahoma State)

Scottie Barnes (No. 4, Florida State)

Day'Ron Sharpe (No. 11, North Carolina)

Terrence Clarke (No. 8, Kentucky)

Mark Williams (No. 28, Duke)

Isaiah Todd (No. 13, Michigan)

Sharife Cooper (No. 19, Auburn)

Jaden Springer (No. 16, Tennessee)

Dawson Garcia (No. 43, Marquette)

R.J. Davis (No. 39, North Carolina)

Bryce Thompson (No. 27, Kansas)

Jeremy Roach (No. 18, Duke)

WEST ROSTER

Evan Mobley (No. 2, USC)

Jalen Green (No. 1, uncommitted)

Greg Brown (No. 9, uncommitted)

Ziaire Williams (No. 7, uncommitted)

Jalen Suggs (No. 5, Gonzaga)

Josh Christopher (No. 10, uncommitted)

B.J. Boston (No. 6, Kentucky)

Walker Kessler (No. 14, North Carolina)

Caleb Love (No. 17, North Carolina)

Daishen Nix (No. 20, UCLA)

D.J. Steward (No. 23, Duke)

Nimari Burnett (No. 21, Texas Tech)