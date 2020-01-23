Alan Griffin is ejected from the game after stepping on Sasha Stefanovic while he was down on the court in the paint. (0:38)

Illinois guard Alan Griffin was suspended for two games and reprimanded for stepping on the chest of Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic during Tuesday's game, the Big Ten announced.

"After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Thursday in a statement. "It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period."

Griffin's actions violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, the conference said. He will miss No. 21 Illinois' game against Michigan on Saturday and the Jan. 30 game against Minnesota.

Alan Griffin was escorted off the court after being ejected from Tuesday's game. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Griffin issued an apology on Twitter Wednesday, saying the incident was "out of character" and "does not reflect who I am as a person."

"To Sasha, Coach [Matt] Painter, the rest of the Purdue team, my coaches, teammates and Illini nation, I am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team," he wrote. "I promise to Coach [Brad] Underwood and my teammates that I will be more mindful in the future."

Near the 12:18 mark of the first half of Tuesday's game, Stefanovic drove to the basket and converted an off-balance drive, falling to the court in the process. Griffin stepped on Stefanovic's chest as he turned to go back upcourt.

Griffin received a flagrant 2 personal foul from the game officials for his action and was ejected, missing the final 32 minutes of the game.

"We don't condone that," Underwood told reporters after the game. "It's not part of anything we're trying to do with our program."

Griffin, a sophomore, is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench this season.