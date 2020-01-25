Brandon Robinson and Armando Bacot help lift North Carolina past Miami. It's Roy Williams' 880th victory, which gives him sole possession of fourth on college basketball's men's Division I all-time wins list. (2:05)

North Carolina coach Roy Williams posted his 880th career victory Saturday with a 94-71 victory over Miami to pass former Tar Heels coach and mentor Dean Smith on the Division I career wins list.

Williams is now fourth on the list, trailing only Bob Knight (899), Jim Boeheim (1,060) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,148).

The Hall of Famer has had to be patient since tying Smith almost a month ago with a win against Yale. Plagued by injuries and shaky play, the Tar Heels on Saturday ended the program's first-ever six-game conference losing streak.

Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points for UNC (9-10, 2-6 ACC), which had lost five games in a row for the first time since 2003.

Williams is 880-244 in his career, including 462-143 at North Carolina. It took him nine fewer games to pass Smith, who was 879-254 in 36 seasons with the Tar Heels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.