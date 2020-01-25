Brandon Robinson and Armando Bacot help lift North Carolina past Miami. It's Roy Williams' 880th victory, which gives him sole possession of fourth on college basketball's men's Division I all-time wins list. (2:05)

There was quite a bit of movement at the top of the college basketball career coaching wins lists Saturday.

North Carolina's Roy Williams moved into fourth among Division I coaches after posting his 880th career victory Saturday with a 94-71 victory over Miami.

With the win, he passed former Tar Heels coach and mentor Dean Smith and now trails only Bob Knight (902), Jim Boeheim (959) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,148) among Division I coaches.

Meanwhile, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins tied Adolph Rupp for seventh on the all-time list -- with at least 10 seasons as a D-I head coach -- with win No. 876 after a 74-51 victory over Missouri.

Williams has had to be patient since tying Smith almost a month ago with a win against Yale. Plagued by injuries and shaky play, the Tar Heels on Saturday ended the program's first-ever six-game conference losing streak.

Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points for UNC (9-10, 2-6 ACC), which had lost five games in a row for the first time since 2003.

Williams is 880-244 in his career, including 462-143 at North Carolina. It took him nine fewer games to pass Smith, who was 879-254 in 36 seasons with the Tar Heels.

Huggins, 66, has a career record of 876-363 in 38 seasons with Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and WVU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.