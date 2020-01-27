Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, who leads the nation in assists, has been suspended for an undisclosed violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday's game against Nebraska.

The school announced the suspension Monday and included a statement from coach Juwan Howard, who said Michigan takes the matter "very seriously" but did not provide specific details about the violation.

"While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from," Howard said in the statement. "We take these matters and consequences very seriously. Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family."

The 6-foot Simpson leads Division I in assists (157) and assists per game (8.3) this season. The senior also is Michigan's third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.