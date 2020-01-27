Wisconsin second-leading scorer Kobe King will not play Monday night against No. 18 Iowa because of a personal matter.

The school announced King did not travel with the Badgers for their game in Iowa City because he was attending to the undisclosed matter.

Wisconsin has not provided specific information for King's absence, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the redshirt sophomore is frustrated with the direction of the team.

The 6-foot-4 King is averaging 10.0 points per game this season. He went scoreless in 28 minutes Friday in the Badgers' 70-51 loss at Purdue, shooting 0-for-5 from the floor.