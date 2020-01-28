Miami University (Ohio) has postponed its next men's and women's basketball games on the heels of news that two students are being tested for possibly having coronavirus.

The men's team was scheduled to play Central Michigan at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the women were slated to play Western Michigan on Wednesday night. The games will be rescheduled.

According to a statement from Miami, a student who had recently returned from China showed mild symptoms and met the criteria to be tested for the coronavirus. Health officials are expecting results of the tests later in the week.

In the meantime, the student and a traveling partner are being isolated in their off-campus homes. While they are not sick enough to have been hospitalized, as a precaution they are being kept from contact with other people.

Central Michigan athletics director Michael Alford released a statement Tuesday but did not specifically state that the games were being canceled because of the potential of the coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority, and out of an ounce of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game," Alford said. "I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown, and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are. Our medical team has also been an important part of this process, making sure our student-athletes are safe and protected."

University president Gregory Crawford spoke at a news conference Tuesday and said the cancellation was initiated by both Central Michigan and Western Michigan, which went through the MAC commissioner's office and the athletic directors.