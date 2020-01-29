NEW YORK -- A federal prosecutor acknowledged in his opening statement on Wednesday that Nike employees instructed a grassroots basketball coach to make improper payments to the families of high-profile recruits and then submit bogus invoices to the company.

Assistant U.S. attorney Robert Sobelman also told a jury that celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti didn't have the right to attempt to extort as much as $25 million from the apparel company to investigate his client's allegations of wrongdoing.

"This is a case about a shakedown," Sobelman told the jury on the opening day of Avenatti's federal criminal trial at the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan. "This case is about how the defendant, Michael Avenatti, betrayed his client. He was supposed to look out for his client. Instead, he sold out his client and then tried to harm a major company to line his pockets."

Avenatti, who is widely known for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, is charged with one felony count each of wire fraud, extortion and transmitting interstate communications with intent to extort. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The government alleges that Avenatti demanded tens of millions of dollars from Nike to prevent him from disclosing the allegations of corruption in the shoe company's Elite Youth Basketball League. Gary Franklin, the coach of California Supreme, hired Avenatti to help him recoup attorney fees and his $72,000 sponsorship deal with Nike, which Franklin said ended after he stopped making the illicit payments to players' families and handlers.

"Franklin felt that he was wronged," Sobelman told the jury. "He believed what Nike asked him to do was improper and potentially even criminal. That's not what this trial is about. This trial is not about whether anyone at Nike did anything wrong. Nike is not on trial. ... Even if Nike did wrong, that did not give the defendant the right to do what he did.

"You're not being asked if the coach or Nike did anything wrong or illegal. There is only one person on trial here, and that's the defendant. Two wrongs don't make a right."

According to federal prosecutors, Avenatti told Nike's lawyers that he would expose the alleged wrongdoing to media -- and on social media -- if the sneaker company didn't pay Franklin $1.5 million, and also pay Avenatti and attorney Mark Geragos at least $15 million to conduct an internal investigation into EYBL's activities.

Prosecutors said Avenatti threatened to expose Nike in March 2019, only a few days before the release of the company's quarterly earnings report and the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"The defendant had a weapon -- a very modern weapon," Sobelman told the jury of six men and six women. "He had a big following on social media and a big presence on TV and the news, and he found a way to use that weapon. ... The defendant had them right where he wanted them. It was a shakedown and it was extortion."

One of Avenatti's attorneys, Howard Srebnick, told the jury that his client was only doing what Franklin and his advisor, Jeffrey Auerbach, asked him to do.

"[Nike's] mission was not to settle, but to contain Mr. Avenatti," Srebnick said. "Get out in front of him. Nike was worried about the truth coming out. The federal investigation still hadn't closed. Nike hadn't produced all the records [in response to a federal subpoena]. Nike said they'd done nothing wrong."

Srebnick said Franklin hired "Avenatti to be Avenatti," and that's what his client did during three meetings with Nike's lawyers about a potential settlement.

"Sometimes, he's outrageous and sometimes he might be offensive," Srebnick said. "It's not extortion because you use harsh language in negotiating for a client."

In October 2018, a federal jury in New York convicted Adidas employee James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The government accused them of helping funnel money from Adidas to high-profile recruits' families and handlers to influence them to sign with Adidas-sponsored schools, including Kansas, Louisville and NC State.

During the investigation into college basketball corruption, the U.S. Justice Department requested documents from Nike regarding its EYBL program. None of its employees or consultants has been charged with a crime.

Srebnick said during his opening statement that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also opened an investigation into Nike regarding the illicit payments, and that the Justice Department turned over documents to the SEC.

A Nike lawyer, Scott Wilson, who attended the meetings with Avenatti in March 2019, confirmed the SEC probe during his testimony on Wednesday. He indicated the SEC's inquiry was wider than just Nike.