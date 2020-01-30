Wisconsin's Brad Davison was suspended one game by the Big Ten for his actions toward the end of the Badgers' loss to Iowa on Monday.

With 30 seconds left and Wisconsin trailing by three, Davison tried to fight through a screen and appeared to purposely strike Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the groin. Davison received a flagrant 1 foul but was allowed to stay in the game.

"We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established."

Davison did something similar last season in a game against Marquette, in which he was assessed a flagrant foul after hitting Joey Hauser in the groin.

"He grabbed me right in the -- where you don't want to be grabbed in," McCaffery said after Monday's game, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. "He does that. He's marked for doing that. He's the type of player, unfortunately, who feels the need to do that stuff. Tonight he cost them the game."

Davison will miss Wisconsin's game against Michigan State on Saturday. The Badgers will also be without Kobe King (10.0 PPG), who announced Wednesday he was leaving the program. King missed Wisconsin's game against Iowa for personal reasons.