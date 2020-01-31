CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play Saturday against Boston College after missing 11 games.

Williams said Friday that Anthony got some 5-on-5 work Thursday after largely being limited to shooting in his recovery from December knee surgery. Williams said Anthony had gone through about "25 to 35%" of practice Thursday, and that his availability for the BC game would depend on how he feels after Thursday and possibly more work Friday.

Williams had previously said Anthony had basically done little more than shooting in recent weeks.

Anthony had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He averaged 19.1 points before the injury, and he said Monday night that he was feeling close to 100%.