Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. will return to action on Saturday night at Syracuse after missing six games with a broken right hand, the school announced.

Moore, who is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, is an important addition for a No. 9 Duke squad that's gone 4-2 without him.

He adds depth to a roster that's anchored by starters who've logged heavy minutes in recent outings. In Tuesday's 79-67 win over Pitt, Tre Jones (40 minutes) was one of three Duke starters who played at least 35 minutes.

Moore has been absent since suffering the injury in a win over Miami on Jan. 4. Duke has made 38% of its 3-point attempts with Moore on the floor, per hooplens.com.