North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, who missed 11 games recovering from knee surgery, returned to the Tar Heels' lineup on Saturday night in a home game vs. Boston College.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams showed signs of optimism this week, saying his star freshman point guard had returned to limited practice and was working his way back into the rotation.

Williams said Anthony got some 5-on-5 work Thursday after largely being limited to shooting in his recovery from the Dec. 16 arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He averaged 19.1 points before the injury, and said last week that he was feeling close to 100%.

Anthony received a rousing standing ovation from fans and teammates when he entered the game vs. the Eagles. With 15:45 remaining in the first half, and North Carolina leading 8-7, Williams sent Anthony in. Anthony's first points came on two free throws with 13:46 left before the break. At the half, Anthony had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, as North Carolina trailed 32-30.

North Carolina went 6-3 with Anthony in the lineup but just 4-7 without him. Anthony entered the Boston College game averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to go along with his team-leading scoring average.