Who's the top Player of the Year candidate in every conference?

If you think the race for the 2020 Wooden Award is a tossup, wait until you see the competition for conference Player of the Year honors in each league.

It's early February, so all of this could change, but we made an attempt to handicap the Player of the Year races in all 32 Division I conferences.

Here's the criteria we tried to emphasize:

With at least a month of data to evaluate in most cases, we thought emphasizing individual impact in league play made sense.

In most cases, good players on good teams are the top candidates for these awards. So please save the tweets about our exclusion of the volume shooter from the bottom-feeder in your favorite conference.

In most cases, there were more than two top candidates for the award. But we picked two because ... that's what we decided to do.

Some leagues lack an obvious front-runner and top contender, but we did our best. Sorry, SEC. Things are weird right now. (And yes, we think Kansas has the top two candidates for Big 12 Player of the Year. Deal with it.)

Without further ado:

Navigate to each league:

America East | American | ACC | Atlantic Sun | Big 12 | Big East | Big Sky | Big South | Big Ten | Big West | CAA | C-USA | Horizon | Ivy | MAAC | MAC | MEAC | MVC | MW | NEC | OVC | Pac-12 | Patriot | SEC | SoCon | Southland | SWAC | Summit | Sun Belt | WCC | WAC

American Athletic Conference

Front-runner: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati's veteran has averaged 20.0 PPG during his team's current four-game win streak. He has also made 44 percent of his 3-point attempts, hit 52 percent of his shots inside the arc and anchored the No. 2 defense in the American.

Top competition: Precious Achiuwa, Memphis Tigers

Memphis has gone from top-10 program to potentially sliding off the bubble and missing the NCAA tournament. But the only reason the Tigers, who benefitted from the contributions of projected lottery pick James Wiseman for just three games, remain in contention for a postseason slot is because Achiuwa (16.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.3 BPG in AAC play) has been a dominant athlete.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Front-runner: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke Blue Devils

At one point in Duke's 97-88 win at Syracuse on Saturday night, Jim Boeheim smirked at Mike Krzyzewski after Carey finished an easy bucket, as if to say, "How the hell are we supposed to stop this?" His performance (26 points and 17 rebounds) extended the streak of dominance we've witnessed all year from the freshman (Duke has averaged 109 points per 100 possessions with Carey on the floor this season, according to hooplens.com).

Top competition: Jordan Nwora, Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville standout certainly has a strong case for ACC top honors after making 49 percent of his 3-point attempts and 85 percent of his free throw attempts in league play. But he's a step behind Carey based on his inconsistency since the start of league play (3-for-12 in a Jan. 18 win at Duke; 3-for-13 in Saturday's win over NC State; 3-for-11 in a Jan. 22 win over Georgia Tech), even though he has the slight edge with 18.5 PPG versus Carey's 16.2 PPG in ACC action.

America East Conference

Front-runner: Anthony Lamb, Vermont Catamounts

The reigning America East Player of the Year isn't competing with the same efficiency he enjoyed a year ago. But he has made 45 percent of his 3-point attempts in league play and 87 percent of his free throw attempts while also averaging 17.3 PPG for a Vermont team that entered the week atop the league at 7-1.

Top competition: Elijah Olaniyi, Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook's star led the program to a 6-2 start in league play after averaging 19.6 PPG and connecting on 55 percent of his shots inside the arc. He's earned three America East player of the week honors.

Atlantic 10 Conference

Front-runner: Obi Toppin, Dayton Flyers

Toppin, a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft who commands the most efficient offense in America, is not only the favorite in this Player of the Year race, he might be the front-runner in the Wooden Award chase, too. He has put together a bunch of eye-popping numbers for a Dayton team that's undefeated in the Atlantic 10, but his 71 percent clip inside the 3-point line in A10 play, along with 19.7 PPG and 8.0 RPG, top the list.

Top competition: Fatts Russell, Rhode Island Rams

He has steered Rhode Island's eight-game winning streak (its last loss was Jan. 5). Russell entered the week averaging 20.0 PPG, an assist every five possessions and a 42 percent success rate from the 3-point line in A-10 action.

Atlantic Sun Conference

Front-runner: Garrett Sams, North Florida Ospreys

In the nonconference season, Sams scored 20 points in North Florida's loss to Florida State. The 6-foot-7 wing has put together impressive efforts (17.3 PPG, 53 percent clip from beyond the arc) comparable to that outing against Leonard Hamilton's program throughout the year for a North Florida team that boasts the best offense in the league and shares a slice of the top spot in the standings.

Top competition: Rob Perry, Stetson Hatters

Stetson's 6-3 star is a talented guard who is listed as a "very good" offensive player in half-court sets and defensive player in man-to-man schemes, per Synergy Sports data. His 17.2 PPG and 47 percent clip from beyond the arc have helped Stetson remain in the hunt for the conference crown.

Big East Conference

Front-runner: Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles

The Marquette star is somewhat a victim of his own success from a year ago. He hasn't enjoyed the same national buzz, yet he's averaging an incredible 29.7 PPG in Big East play, although his 33 percent clip from the 3-point line is a drop from his 2018-2019 numbers.

Top competition: Myles Powell, Seton Hall Pirates

His 3-for-14 outing in his team's 74-62 home loss to Xavier on Saturday was a surprising and rare stumble for a stellar competitor and national Player of the Year contender. He's scored 23 points or more in six of his nine Big East games and registered a top-10 steals percentage in league play.

Big Sky Conference

Front-runner: Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado Bears

The league leader in assists (7.1 APG) is also averaging 16.2 PPG. The 6-3 guard has made 39 percent of his 3-pointers in Big Sky play while leading a Northern Colorado squad that's 7-2 since New Year's Day.

Top competition: Sayeed Pridgett, Montana Grizzlies

Montana's star is top 10 in the Big Sky in scoring (18.9 PPG), rebounding (6.7 RPG), field goal percentage (45.3) and assists (4.0 APG). The 6-5 combo forward has also made 71 percent of his free throws.

Big South Conference

Front-runner: Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The 6-4 standout has recorded 10 games with 20 points or more since Dec. 21. Charleston Southern's Big South stat line -- 22.1 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.2 BPG -- is nothing short of impressive.

Top competition: Ben Stanley, Hampton Pirates

Hampton's star is an efficient performer who is ranked fifth in Ken Pomeroy's conference Player of the Year rankings in the Big South. He deserves that nod after averaging 23.9 PPG (55 percent clip overall), 8.0 RPG and 2.6 BPG through his first eight games in Big South games.

Big 12 Conference

Front-runner: Devon Dotson, Kansas Jayhawks

The dynamic Kansas guard entered the weekend as the Big 12's leader in scoring (16.6 PPG) and steals (2.1 SPG), just part of the case for a sophomore guard who has played with poise in some of the biggest moments in college basketball this season. Then he finished with 21 points (9-for-16) in 40 minutes in KU's 78-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Top competition: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas Jayhawks

No disrespect to Freddie Gillespie, Jared Butler, Jahmi'us Ramsey or the other standouts in the league, but Dotson's teammate is clearly his greatest threat in the Big 12 player of the year race. With the league leader in rebounding (10.1 RPG) and blocks (3.4 BPG) on the floor, opposing Big 12 teams have made fewer than 40 percent of their shots inside the arc, according to hooplens.com.

Big Ten Conference

Front-runner: Luka Garza, Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's big man might be the favorite to win the Wooden Award right now after anchoring his team's 7-4 start in the Big Ten and extending his campaign for postseason accolades with averages of 26.5 PPG and 10.5 PPG through his first 11 Big Ten games. In post-up situations, he has made 55 percent of his attempts, according to Synergy Sports data.

Top competition: Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State's veteran leader (19.6 PPG in league play) is carrying the Spartans, who entered the week tied with Illinois for first place in the conference. With Winston on the floor, Michigan State is a different team in league play: 38.1 percent from the 3-point line versus 31.3 percent with Winston on the bench; 0.83 PPP allowed versus 1.06 PPP allowed with Winston on the bench.

Big West Conference

Front-runner: Lamine Diane, Cal State Northridge

CSUN's star has made more than 50 percent of his shots inside the arc for a program that leads the conference with a 40.4 percent mark from beyond the arc. In league play, he's also the conference leader in scoring (26.0 PPG) and rebounding (9.5 RPG) to go along with 1.5 BPG and 1.6 SPG.

Top competition: Collin Welp, UC Irvine Anteaters

The UC Irvine standout is a rare 6-9 athlete who has been a threat everywhere on the floor in Big West play. Welp (13.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG) is 18-for-20 from the free throw line while also committing turnovers on just 9.5 percent of his possessions.

Colonial Athletic Association

Front-runner: Grant Riller, Charleston Cougars

With his strong performances, the Charleston star continues to support the idea that he has a future at the next level. He's averaging 23.6 PPG and a ridiculous 49 percent clip from the 3-point line in CAA play, while also adding 4.5 APG.

Top competition: Nathan Knight, William & Mary Tribe

Opposing teams can't use the Hack-a-Shaq strategy against William & Mary's 6-10 star, who has made 57 percent of his shots inside the arc and 89 percent of his free throw attempts. He's also averaging 20.8 PPG and 11.5 RPG.

Conference USA

Front-runner: Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA Roadrunners

The UTSA star has won three of C-USA's player of the week awards after averaging 26.4 PPG and 39 percent of his 3-point attempts in league play. His team's 4-6 start in CUSA action could hurt his cause, because his numbers are definitively accolade-worthy.

Top competition: Bryson Williams, UTEP Miners

Another star for a sub-.500 team in league play. But Williams' numbers (19.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 56 percent clip inside the arc) are solid and he's ranked second behind Jackson in KenPom's C-USA Player of the Year rankings.

Horizon League

Front-runner: Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy Titans

Davis, the son of Detroit head coach Mike Davis who entered the week ranked third in the country in scoring (23.4 PPG), is trying to pull his team to the top-half of the league standings. He's also averaging 1.6 SPG and connecting on 90 percent of his free throw attempts.

Top competition: Loudon Love, Wright State Raiders

The 6-8 forward has fueled Wright State's ascent to the top of the Horizon League's standings after averaging 15.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 1.4 BPG (2.0 BPG in Horizon League play). He also leads the league in offensive rebounding percentage.

Ivy League

Front-runner: Paul Atkinson, Yale Bulldogs

Yale is off to an undefeated start in league play and a top-50 spot in the NCAA's NET rankings with Atkinson leading the way. The conference's No. 1 scorer (18.5 PPG) is also averaging 10.0 RPG and connecting on 62 percent of his field goal attempts in league play.

Top competition: Mike Smith, Columbia Lions

Columbia's standout guard is not only making an impact on offense (17.5 PPG, an Ivy League-high of 5.5 APG), but also on defense, where he leads the conference with 2.8 SPG. In conference play, opposing teams have made just 32 percent of their 3-point attempts with Smith on the floor for Columbia.

MAAC

Front-runner: Rich Kelly, Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac's lead guard has made 39 percent of his 3-pointers for a team that has taken a higher percentage of its shots from beyond the arc (50.4) than any team in America not named North Florida. He has also made a wild 96 percent of his free throw attempts, while averaging 17.1 PPG amid a 6-4 start in MAAC play.

Top competition: Jalen Pickett, Siena Saints

The Siena sophomore is listed as an "excellent" performer in half-court sets with a 45.2 percent clip in those situations, per Synergy Sports data. He's also averaging 6.2 APG in league play.

MAC

Front-runner: Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron Zips

Akron's top player is the maestro of a team that's ranked as a top-40 team in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom. He has averaged 23.5 PPG and 4.9 APG, while also connecting on 59 percent of his 58 attempts from beyond the arc in MAC play.

Top competition: Tahjai Teague, Ball State Cardinals

The Ball State standout is averaging 15.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 1.6 BPG. The success runs in the family for the 6-8 forward who is the cousin of NBA guard Jeff Teague (Atlanta Hawks) and former Kentucky star Marquis Teague, who won a title with Anthony Davis and the Wildcats in 2012.

MEAC

Front-runner: Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central Eagles

Last week, Blount -- the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Mel Blount -- collected his fourth MEAC player of the week award. The 6-7 forward, who says he might make a run at a football career after basketball, led the conference with a 26.8 PPG average in league play entering the week.

Top competition: Ronald Jackson, North Carolina A&T Aggies

The 6-7 center has recorded six double-doubles in MEAC games. His averages of 17.2 PPG and 12.2 RPG are unrivaled in league play for North Carolina A&T, which entered the week atop the MEAC standings.

Missouri Valley Conference

Front-runner: AJ Green, Northern Iowa Panthers

As the catalyst of the top offense in the Missouri Valley Conference, Northern Iowa's star has led the league in scoring (22.7 PPG) and connected on 49 percent of his 3-point attempts. Northern Iowa has made 54.4 percent of its shots inside the arc with the 6-4 guard on the floor.

Top competition: Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Two years ago, the Loyola Chicago star was a freshman who helped the program reach the Final Four. This season, he's one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference, proven by marks of 14.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG and 1.7 SPG in league play.

Mountain West Conference

Front-runner: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State, the last undefeated team in college basketball at 23-0, is led by the Wooden Award candidate who has finished with 21 assists and two turnovers combined in his team's past four games. As a pick-and-roll ball handler, he has made 48.2 percent of his shots, per Synergy Sports data.

Top competition: Sam Merrill, Utah State Aggies

At this pace, the reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year will have a strong case to repeat. He's averaging 18.1 PPG and 3.8 APG for a Utah State squad that has won three of its past four.

Northeast Conference

Front-runner: Isaiah Blackmon, St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

With Blackmon (21.6 PPG in NEC games, the top mark in the league) on the floor this season, St. Francis (PA) has connected on 51.1 percent of its shots inside the arc and 37.4 percent of its 3-pointers, according to hooplens.com. He has made 46 percent of his 3-point attempts in league play and he boasts the NEC's top offensive rating, per KenPom.

Top competition: Raiquan Clark, Long Island Sharks

The Northeast Conference leader in minutes per game (38.5) is also second in scoring through the first stages of the conference season at 20.7 PPG. Long Island's forward has also made 57 percent of his shots inside the arc and averaged 23.6 PPG over his past three outings.

Ohio Valley Conference

Front-runner: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay Governors

The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 20.9 PPG and 10.8 RPG, while connecting on 80 percent of his free throw attempts for an Austin Peay squad that has won its first 10 games in the OVC. Per OVC media relations, he's one of six active Division I players who've registered at least 1,700 career points and 800 career rebounds.

Top competition: Tevin Brown, Murray State Racers

A year ago, the Murray State star was Ja Morant's sidekick when he scored 19 points in the program's 83-64 victory over Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament. This year, he has emerged as a leader for the undefeated Racers (10-0 in OVC play) by averaging 20.9 PPG in MVC games.

Pac-12 Conference

Front-runner: Payton Pritchard, Oregon Ducks

If anyone has sealed a conference Player of the Year award after the first month of his league's slate, it's Pritchard, who has made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. He has also averaged one assist for every three possessions and made 86 percent of his free throw attempts for an Oregon team that entered the week in first place at 7-3.

Top competition: Oscar da Silva, Stanford Cardinal

In Stanford's 70-60 win over Oregon on Saturday, the Cardinal star collected 27 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, enhancing his shot at securing multiple postseason accolades for a program that's chasing its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014. The 6-9 junior has made 67 percent of his shots inside the arc since the start of Pac-12 play.

Patriot League

Front-runner: Tommy Funk, Army Black Knights

The player with the best name in the Patriot League is also one of its top players, signaled by the 22.1 PPG average he has amassed during Army's current six-game winning streak. He's also the Patriot League leader in assists (7.2 APG).

Top competition: Max Mahoney, Boston University Terriers

Mahoney is the ace for a Boston University squad that has made 53.8 percent of its shots inside the arc, a top-30 mark nationally. In the Patriot League, he's top 10 in scoring (15.4 PPG), rebounding (8.1 RPG), assists (3.7 APG), field goal percentage (64 percent) and steals (1.4 SPG).

SEC

Front-runner: Anthony Edwards, Georgia Bulldogs

Yes, Georgia has been one of the worst teams in the SEC, which goes against the norm for creating candidates for postseason accolades, but the conference doesn't exactly have its typical amount of elite players. That should elevate the candidacy of Edwards, a projected top-five pick in this June's NBA draft. He's averaging 20.8 PPG in league play, which includes a 19.0 PPG clip in three losses to Kentucky (two games) and Auburn.

Top competition: Mason Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks

He has averaged 25.7 PPG in the Razorbacks' last four contests. He has also recorded assists on more than one-quarter of his team's possessions, which is why it's about time folks start talking about Jones, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, as an SEC Player of the Year candidate.

Southern Conference

Front-runner: Isaiah Miller, UNC Greensboro Spartans

The UNC Greensboro star made noise back in November when he registered 19 points in 24 minutes in a 74-62 loss at Kansas. He has averaged 22.4 PPG and 3.7 SPG, both top marks in the SoCon.

Top competition: Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina Catamounts

The Western Carolina junior has scored 18 points or more in seven SoCon games. The Northern Kentucky transfer also is averaging 18.9 PPG and 6.0 APG, the top mark in the conference, for the Catamounts.

Southland Conference

Front-runner: Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

In an upset win at Duke, Harris finished with 26 points and four assists. He has taken that momentum into the Southland, where he's averaging 18.5 PPG and connecting on 45 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Top competition: Sha'markus Kennedy, McNeese State Cowboys

McNeese State has surged into contention in the Southland with Kennedy as its leader. The 6-8 forward is averaging 18.6 PPG and 11.3 RPG in conference play, while connecting on 69 percent of his attempts inside the arc.

Summit League

Front-runner: Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota Coyotes

The 6-10 force is set to replace Mike Daum, the former South Dakota State star who won three Summit League player of the year awards, as the biggest star in the conference. He's the nation's best 3-point shooter (57 percent on 101 attempts) and one of its top free throw shooters (91 percent), plus he's averaging 19.4 PPG for a team chasing a Summit League title.

Top competition: Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The best player for the top team in the Summit League has connected on 61 percent of his field goal attempts while averaging 19.1 PPG in conference play. South Dakota State's standout has added 1.2 BPG for the conference's No. 2 defense.

Sun Belt Conference

Front-runner: Nijal Pearson, Texas State Bobcats

After an 0-3 start in league play, Texas State has won seven of nine. Pearson (20.0 PPG, 38 percent from the 3-point line, 84 percent from the free throw line) has carried this team to the top tier of Sun Belt Conference.

Top competition: Markquis Nowell, Little Rock Trojans

He's No. 1 in assists (5.6 APG) in league play as Little Rock continues to separate itself in the Sun Belt Conference race (it entered the week 11-2 in league play). He has also made 41 percent of his 3-point attempts since the start of conference action.

SWAC

Front-runner: Maurice Howard, Alcorn State Braves

The Alcorn State standout is averaging 15.9 PPG and 4.6 APG, the top mark in the SWAC. Per Synergy Sports data, he has also been an "excellent" defender whose opponents have made just 30.8 percent of their shot attempts in isolation situations.

Top competition: Roland Griffin, Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State's top performer finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Baylor in December. The 6-6 forward has averaged 15.8 PPG and 7.3 RPG in SWAC play.

WAC

Front-runner: Terrell Brown, Seattle Redhawks

Seattle University's top player leads the WAC in scoring at 18.1 PPG. In league play, opponents have registered a subpar 93 points per 100 possessions with Brown on the floor.

Top competition: Jabari Rice, New Mexico State Aggies

With teammate Trevelin Queen set to miss up to six weeks with a knee injury, the standout guard has helped his team preserve its unblemished record (8-0) in league play. Rice (46 percent from the 3-point line in league play) has averaged 19.0 PPG over the last two contests.

West Coast Conference

Front-runner: Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga Bulldogs

With Petrusev acting as one of the most efficient players in the country, Gonzaga has defeated WCC opponents by an average of 23.6 points per game. He's averaging 16.9 PPG and 7.6 RPG, while finishing 68 percent of his shots at the rim, per hoop-math.com.

Top competition: Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's Gaels

The spark for a team that's ranked top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, Ford is leading the West Coast Conference with a 21.2 PPG average. He has also made 42 percent of his 3-point attempts in WCC play too.