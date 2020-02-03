Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler was among three new names added to the latest revision of the Watch List for the 2020 Wooden Award, which was also reduced from 25 players to 20 on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Butler is the leading scorer (15.1 points per game) for the top-ranked Bears, who entered Monday's game at Kansas State (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) as winners of 18 straight. Baylor was voted No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third consecutive week on Monday.

The Big Ten was tabbed with the other two additions to the Wooden list, as Minnesota center Daniel Oturu and Maryland forward Jalen Smith also appeared on the revised list. Oturu averages 19.7 points and a Big Ten-leading 11.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Smith has emerged as one of the league's toughest matchups, as the sophomore currently owns the Big Ten's best 3-point percentage in conference games (17-of-32, 53.1%) and is second in the league on 2s (43-of-70, 61.4%).

Players excised from the Wooden Watch since the 25-player list was announced on Jan. 8 included Kentucky guards Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, Michigan's Zavier Simpson, Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, Washington's Isaiah Stewart, Memphis' Precious Achiuwa, Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton and Oregon State's Tres Tinkle.

The updated Wooden list includes seven seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores, and two freshmen.

A complete look at the Wooden Late Season Top 20: