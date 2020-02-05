There was a certain professional football game played on Sunday, and then there was just a smattering of college basketball games played on Monday night. That stretch constituted perhaps the last quiet moment in our hoops season. The action, for the most part, will now be nonstop from here to Selection Sunday.

Life is good.

3 things from Tuesday

Nittany Lions make a wild Big Ten even wilder

The last time Penn State won a basketball game in East Lansing, Michigan, the players on the floor for the Nittany Lions were Talor Battle, Jamelle Cornley and Stanley Pringle. It was February 2009, to be precise. So, yes, it has been a while.

That losing streak is over now that Pat Chambers' No. 22-ranked team knocked off the No. 16 Spartans 75-70 at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night. With PSU just a game out of the lead in the loss column in what is currently the nation's toughest conference, we're confronted with a weighty question. Is this the best Penn State team ever?

Fans with especially long memories will point out the Nittany Lions reached the 1954 Final Four behind Jesse Arnelle. Fair enough, let us then say this current group at least appears to be the best team to come out of Happy Valley in the past 60 years.

Penn State is thriving behind the volume and efficiency of Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones on offense. The pair combined for 44 points against MSU, and Jones in particular has come on strong as a sophomore. The Nittany Lions have also been clutch, posting a 7-4 record in conference play despite outscoring opponents by just seven total points (795 to 788) over the course of 11 games.

Just don't call it luck. Playing opponents to an effective draw in this year's Big Ten makes you arguably one of the better teams in the country. Speaking of the Big Ten, with PSU's road win, your first-place teams atop the conference are now Maryland and Illinois. There is no favorite in the league, just a large number of very strong teams -- including and especially Penn State.

play 0:16 Richards flushes alley-oop for Kentucky Immanuel Quickley drives to the hoop, draws an extra defender and tosses a lob to Nick Richards for the alley-oop slam.

Wildcats bounce back nicely

After losing by nine at Auburn in its last outing, Kentucky regained some measure of momentum by turning back Mississippi State 80-72 in Lexington. The victory was more significant for the Wildcats than might be commonly realized.

The SEC doesn't appear to have any particularly dominant teams this season. Instead, the league features a top tier where LSU, Auburn and Kentucky represent the best the conference has to offer. The Bulldogs, while attracting relatively little notice, may yet turn out to belong to this same elite group. Beating MSU, even within the friendly confines of Rupp Arena, is a good sign for a UK team that has wins against Louisville and Michigan State but also losses to Evansville and Utah.

Nick Richards continues to emerge as the leader of a team without a traditional high-usage featured scorer. The junior rang up a 27-11 double-double against Mississippi State (thanks in large part to a 13-of-15 performance at the line), and, at 6-foot-11, his combination of size and mobility continue to pose problems for opponents. This isn't the strongest UK team we've seen in the John Calipari era, but it could still turn out to be the best the SEC has to offer in 2020.

play 0:46 Stanley spikes jaw-dropping alley-oop Cassius Stanley's athleticism is on full display with his alley-oop smash against Boston College.

Blue Devils win ugly

On a night where Mike Krzyzewski's team was outscored 12-2 in the opening minutes, Duke managed to come away with a 63-55 win at Boston College. This was one game where critics of the new 3-point line were furnished ample grounds for smugness: BC and the Blue Devils combined to shoot 3-for-33 from beyond the arc.

The good news for Blue Devil fans is that their team won despite recording, easily, the team's worst game of shooting in ACC play this season. The even better news for the Duke faithful is that the game against the Eagles really was such an outlier in terms of shooting accuracy.

Relative to the respective ACC averages, this is a far more accurate Blue Devils offense than what we saw last season with, plainly, more lottery-level talent in the rotation. The Boston College game notwithstanding, Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and their teammates make their shots. That's what's different this time around for Duke.

3 things for the next few days

Pirates look to regroup after their first loss in six weeks

February basketball offers the compelling spectacle of differing motivations. While every team of course wants to win every game, Seton Hall, to take one example, is trying to do so to improve its seed. Georgetown, conversely, is looking to make the NCAA tournament, period.

Those motivations collide Wednesday night when the Pirates visit the Hoyas. Seton Hall is coming off a 74-62 loss at home to Xavier, the first defeat suffered by Kevin Willard's men since mid-December. If there's room for concern with a Pirates team vying to capture their first outright regular-season Big East title in 27 years, the concern would be directed at this offense.

SHU has scored just 0.87 points per possession over its last two games, and, while the Pirates managed to win one of those contests (at home against DePaul), Myles Powell has shot 3-of-19 on his 3s over the last 80 minutes. As for Georgetown, it holds the distinction of having been the most permissive defense in Big East play thus far. Possibly Seton Hall's woes on offense are about to end, or, if they continue against the Hoyas, then it really will be time for Pirates fans to worry.

Bulldogs seek a second consecutive No. 1 seed

This week Gonzaga will host Loyola Marymount before visiting Saint Mary's for a Saturday night game in Moraga. The Bulldogs are undefeated in West Coast Conference play (and 23-1 overall), but Mark Few's team actually showed flashes of (prepare to be shocked) normalcy in its last outing.

The Zags trailed San Francisco by eight points at halftime before coming back on the road to win by four last weekend. Gonzaga allowed the Dons to score 79 points in a 73-possession game despite the fact that Todd Golden's team shot just 7-of-28 on its 3s. Could the statistically dominant Bulldogs defense be somewhat vulnerable in the paint?

Possibly. WCC opponents are connecting a relatively normal 47% of the time on their 2s. Anyway, a road game at SMC is a good way to answer such questions as Few's team seeks what would be a remarkable third No. 1 seed in the last four seasons.

Luka Garza (55) is the reason Iowa has the best offense in the Big Ten. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Why not Luka for NPOY?

Iowa's Luka Garza continues to make a case that he's worthy of serious national player of the year consideration. In Big Ten play, he has elevated his already outstanding level of performance, no mean feat in what this season is the deepest and strongest conference in the nation.

The Hawkeyes will play at Purdue on Wednesday night before returning home to host Nebraska this weekend. West Lafayette is a difficult challenge for opposing players, but Garza has been a handful in his own right for opposing defenses. In Big Ten play, the junior is taking a larger share of his team's shots during his minutes than any other player in the conference.

Garza is the reason Iowa has the best offense in the Big Ten by a mile. A high-volume interior scorer who can keep opponents honest from the perimeter, Garza also takes excellent care of the ball and crashes the offensive glass. The competition for national player of the year honors will feature the likes of Obi Toppin, Markus Howard and Jordan Nwora, among others. Garza belongs in that same group.