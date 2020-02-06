        <
          Cincinnati lands in Wichita hours before game

          2:08 PM ET
          • Heather DinichESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            Follow on Twitter

          Cincinnati's charter flight to Wichita was canceled on Wednesday evening, forcing the men's basketball team to land just before noon CT on Thursday -- hours before its tipoff against Wichita State (7 p.m. ET/ESPN), a school spokesman told ESPN.

          Storms combined with travel plans after Wednesday's practice on a late-arriving plane prevented the Bearcats from leaving on Wednesday night. They landed in Wichita at 11:40 a.m. CT.

          It has been a tough road recently for Cincinnati, as one of its players, Mamoudou Diarra, was bitten by Houston guard DeJon Jarreau during a fight for a loose ball last week, and two players in the Bearcats' frontcourt -- Jay Sorolla and Trevor Moore -- both left the team midseason.

          Joe Lunardi has Cincinnati in the Next Four Out category in his latest Bracketology, while the BPI Bracket Predictor gives the Bearcats a 59% chance to make the tournament. If the Bearcats can win on the road against a projected tournament team like Wichita State, they would increase their tournament chances to 71%. A loss would drop the Bearcats to 53%.

