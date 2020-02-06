Cincinnati's charter flight to Wichita, Kansas, was canceled on Wednesday evening, forcing the men's basketball team to land just before noon CT on Thursday -- hours before its 6 p.m. tipoff against Wichita State.

The travel issues couldn't keep the Bearcats down as they improved to 15-7 on the season with an 80-79 victory.

Storms combined with travel plans after Wednesday's practice on a late-arriving plane prevented the Bearcats from leaving on Wednesday night. They landed in Wichita at 11:40 a.m. CT.

It has been a tough road recently for Cincinnati, as one of its players, Mamoudou Diarra, was bitten by Houston guard DeJon Jarreau during a fight for a loose ball last week, and two players in the Bearcats' frontcourt -- Jay Sorolla and Trevor Moore -- both left the team midseason.

Joe Lunardi has Cincinnati in the Next Four Out category in his latest Bracketology, while the BPI Bracket Predictor gives the Bearcats a 59% chance to make the tournament. Cincinnati's win on the road against a projected tournament team in Wichita State increased its tournament chances to 71%.