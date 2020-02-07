ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson initially lied to Ann Arbor police, waiting over a week to tell them he was the driver of a one-car crash with a traffic sign and utility pole, AAPD Lt. Renee Bush told ESPN on Friday..

Bush, citing the police report, said Simpson admitted Wednesday that he was the driver of the Toyota RAV4 that crashed into a traffic sign and wooden utility pole on Jan. 26. Simpson, 22, also told the officer that the crash was related to weather and possibly hitting a patch of ice.

The registered owner of the vehicle is Chrislan Manuel, the wife of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. Simpson told police at the scene of the accident that the car belonged to his friend, Michigan basketball student manager Evan Manuel, the AD's son who was not mentioned in the police report as being at the scene at the time of the crash.

Simpson, who was not hurt in the crash, was ticketed for a basic violation of speed law, which carries a $130 fine. The crash was discovered around 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 26 by officers patrolling the area.

Three people were standing by the scene when they arrived. An unnamed male and female told police they were walking by, noticed the vehicle and did not know who was driving.

The third person at the scene was Simpson, who told police at the time that he thought it was Evan Manuel's car and that he had stopped to see what happened. Initially, Simpson gave police a false name and said he did not know who was driving the car.

Officers at the scene quickly recognized Simpson as a member of the Michigan basketball team and asked him why he lied about who he was. He then said he didn't want to be involved, Bush said.

Officers on the scene reported they "did not smell the odor of intoxicants on Mr. Simpson's person," according to Lt. Bush, and they could not establish him as the driver of the vehicle by either seeing him drive the car or statements from Simpson or witnesses, so he was not given a Breathalyzer test.

Michigan did not respond to a request for comment when emailed Thursday by ESPN.

Simpson was suspended by Michigan on Jan. 27 for a violation of team rules -- the university has still not made it clear which rule Simpson broke -- and missed the Wolverines' 79-68 win at Nebraska on Jan. 28.

He was reinstated before Michigan's next game, a 69-63 win over Rutgers on Feb. 1.