        <
        >

          Just another crazy Duke-North Carolina finish, and social media is here for it

          play
          Wendell Moore Jr. plays hero for Duke in OT after Tre Jones miss (1:57)

          After a missed free throw, Tre Jones puts up the shot and it comes up short but Wendell Moore Jr. puts it in giving Duke the 98-96 win over UNC in overtime. (1:57)

          9:23 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Anyone who thought Duke-North Carolina wouldn't live up to its intense and exciting rivalry on Saturday, based on UNC's unremarkable season and losing record, would've been wrong. After Duke's Tre Jones tied the game at the buzzer in regulation to send it into overtime, the Blue Devils won it 98-96 with another basket at the buzzer in overtime.

          Social media reflected the wildness of the finish.

          And, as The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson pointed out, Duke's win came eight years to the day after another Blue Devils buzzer-beater broke North Carolina's hearts.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices