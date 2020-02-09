Anyone who thought Duke-North Carolina wouldn't live up to its intense and exciting rivalry on Saturday, based on UNC's unremarkable season and losing record, would've been wrong. After Duke's Tre Jones tied the game at the buzzer in regulation to send it into overtime, the Blue Devils won it 98-96 with another basket at the buzzer in overtime.
Social media reflected the wildness of the finish.
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT #DukeWins pic.twitter.com/HGKTtAcvQs— Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 9, 2020
game was wild 🤦🏽♂️😳😳— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 9, 2020
How improbable...free throw misses at the end of regulation and OT, corralling both, and scoring on both. Just when you think you've seen it all... pic.twitter.com/KkT7dmdZCx— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 9, 2020
THIS IS DUKE. Never QUIT.— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) February 9, 2020
These two teams. Unbelievable. Always. #DukevsUNC— Jay Harris (@JayHarrisESPN) February 9, 2020
WOW!!! HELL OF A GAME!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 9, 2020
And, as The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson pointed out, Duke's win came eight years to the day after another Blue Devils buzzer-beater broke North Carolina's hearts.
Feb. 8, 2012 & Feb. 8, 2020. Two UNC buzzer-beater losses to Duke on the same day 8 years apart. Mind-blowing. pic.twitter.com/d4F2aBgF7c— Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) February 9, 2020