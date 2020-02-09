After a missed free throw, Tre Jones puts up the shot and it comes up short but Wendell Moore Jr. puts it in giving Duke the 98-96 win over UNC in overtime. (1:57)

Wendell Moore Jr. plays hero for Duke in OT after Tre Jones miss (1:57)

Anyone who thought Duke-North Carolina wouldn't live up to its intense and exciting rivalry on Saturday, based on UNC's unremarkable season and losing record, would've been wrong. After Duke's Tre Jones tied the game at the buzzer in regulation to send it into overtime, the Blue Devils won it 98-96 with another basket at the buzzer in overtime.

Social media reflected the wildness of the finish.

game was wild 🤦🏽‍♂️😳😳 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 9, 2020

How improbable...free throw misses at the end of regulation and OT, corralling both, and scoring on both. Just when you think you've seen it all... pic.twitter.com/KkT7dmdZCx — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 9, 2020

THIS IS DUKE. Never QUIT. — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) February 9, 2020

WOW!!! HELL OF A GAME!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 9, 2020

And, as The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson pointed out, Duke's win came eight years to the day after another Blue Devils buzzer-beater broke North Carolina's hearts.