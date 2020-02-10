Zavier Simpson knocks down the triple late in the shot clock to increase Michigan's lead. (0:19)

Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll from No. 16 on Monday following a three-game losing streak, including a loss to rival Michigan on Saturday.

The Spartans (16-8) are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.

Baylor (21-1) remained atop the poll in a largely static week among the top 10. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week.

No. 2 Gonzaga (25-1) had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas (20-3) one.

Unbeaten San Diego State (24-0) and Louisville (21-3) rounded out the top five.

Seton Hall (18-5) was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.

Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's initial rankings released Saturday and remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after beating Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are the first Big 12 team since 2008 to win 20 straight games.

AP Top 25 Poll First-place votes in parentheses: Team Rec 1. Baylor (48) 21-1 2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 3. Kansas (1) 20-3 4. San Diego State 24-0 5. Louisville 21-3 6. Dayton 21-2 7. Duke 20-3 8. Florida State 20-3 9. Maryland 19-4 10. Seton Hall 18-5 11. Auburn 21-2 12. Kentucky 18-5 13. Penn State 18-5 14. West Virginia 18-5 15. Villanova 17-6 16. Colorado 19-5 17. Oregon 18-6 18. Marquette 17-6 19. Butler 19-6 20. Houston 19-5 21. Iowa 17-7 22. Illinois 16-7 23. Creighton 18-6 24. Texas Tech 15-8 25. LSU 17-6 Complete rankings

No. 13 Penn State (18-5) had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

HALL RISING

No. 10 Seton Hall has matched its highest ranking since climbing to No. 7 in 2000-01.

Myles Powell and a huge win over then-No. 10 Villanova had something to do with it.

Powell, a senior, has lived up to the billing as one of college basketball's best players this season, averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 assists. He had 19 points in the Pirates' 70-64 victory over Villanova, snapping a 17-game road losing streak to the Wildcats.

Seton Hall moved up two spots to slide into the top 10 for the second time this season.

ROARING NITTANY LIONS

Penn State was given little chance in a loaded Big Ten before the season, picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions have proven the skeptics wrong so far, stretching their winning streak to six games with wins over then-No. 16 Michigan State and Minnesota.

Penn State had the week's biggest climb in the AP Top 25, moving up nine spots to No. 13, its highest ranking since 1995-96.

MOVING IN/OUT

Marquette is ranked for the first time this season, climbing to No. 18 after routing No. 19 Butler.

Texas Tech returned to the AP Top 25 following a two-week absence, moving in at No. 24 following wins over Oklahoma and Texas.

Arizona dropped out from No. 23 after a home loss to UCLA on Saturday.

RISING/FALLING

Colorado had the biggest climb behind Penn State, moving up eight spots to No. 16 following wins over California and Stanford. Houston was up five places to No. 20.

LSU dropped eight places to No. 25 after losses to Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn. No. 15 Villanova fell five places.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.