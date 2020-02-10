        <
        >

          Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton out for season with wrist injury

          12:45 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Iowa State star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left wrist, the school announced Monday.

          Haliburton is widely considered a first-round pick for the 2020 draft if he decides to go pro. He is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in ESPN's rankings of potential 2020 draft prospects.

          Haliburton suffered his injury just before halftime of Iowa State's 76-63 victory over Kansas State on Saturday. The school said the severity of his injury was revealed Sunday after he had an MRI.

          "This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches," Haliburton said in a statement. "As this season continues, I will try to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can't wait to be there every step of the way."

          The 6-foot-5 sophomore was averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals this season.

