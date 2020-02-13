CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Fans are calling foul against Northern Iowa and its business sponsor after a student was denied a $10,000 prize after appearing to win a halftime basketball shooting promotion.

The flap began Wednesday night when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch got a chance at the prize if he made a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot within what he and the crowd thought was a 30-second time frame.

Hinsch made all four shots within 27 seconds, even beating an announcer's countdown, sending the crowd attending the UNI-Illinois State game into a frenzy, the Des Moines Register reported. The cheers soon turned to boos when officials declared Hinsch hadn't got the last shot off in time.

The UNI athletics department tweeted Thursday that the insurer covering the event required all four shots to be completed within 24 seconds. The department said its sponsor, CB Seeds of Parkersburg, Iowa, will give Hinsch "$2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness, & gear!''

Last night @DaltonHinsch put in an incredible performance completing the $10,000 shot in 27 seconds. Unfortunately the insurance rules are it must be completed in 24 seconds with no rebound help. @cbseeds wants to congratulate him with $2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness, & gear! — #UNIFight (@UNIAthletics) February 13, 2020

Fans reacting to the tweet were less than enthused with the consolation, with the vast majority saying the sponsor and university should pay the full prize.