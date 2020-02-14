CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The sponsor of a halftime basketball shooting promotion at Northern Iowa Panthers games has reversed course in the face of growing criticism and will now pay out the full $10,000 to a contestant who competed earlier this week.

A public outcry had been swelling since the Wednesday night contest, when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch made a layup, a free throw and two long shots as part of the timed contest. Hinsch made the last shot from half court just as an announcer counted down the last seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Officials later declared Hinsch hadn't gotten the last shot off in 24 seconds, as required by contest rules. By Thursday, UNI announced via Twitter that the sponsor would give Hinsch a consolation prize of $2,000, a free trip to the Arch Madness basketball tournament and apparel, drawing increasing criticism online.

On Friday, the university's athletic department announced Hinsch would receive the full $10,000 prize, along with the package -- including tickets and a hotel room -- to watch the Panthers play next month at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis, the Des Moines Register reported.