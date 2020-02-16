        <
          UConn's Akok Akok to have MRI on Achilles injury

          6:30 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          UConn forward Akok Akok suffered an Achilles injury less than a minute into the Huskies' 64-61 victory over Memphis on Sunday.

          He will undergo an MRI Monday.

          Coach Dan Hurley was emotional discussing the injury after the game, saying it didn't look good but the school would know more about Akok's injury Monday.

          "It was a big win, but there's no joy in it when something like that happens in the first minute. Sports is brutal sometimes, life is brutal sometimes," he said.

          Hurley also tweeted about Akok's injury:

          The 6-foot-9 freshman, who leads the American Athletic Conference in blocked shots, could not put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the court and returned to the bench wearing a medical boot.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

