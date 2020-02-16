UConn's Akok Akok returns to support his team after he was carried to the locker room following a leg injury in the first half. (1:54)

UConn forward Akok Akok has a torn left Achilles tendon that will end his season.

An MRI on Monday confirmed the diagnosis, the team said. Akok was injured less than a minute into the Huskies' 64-61 victory over Memphis on Sunday.

Coach Dan Hurley was emotional discussing the injury after the game.

"It was a big win, but there's no joy in it when something like that happens in the first minute. Sports is brutal sometimes, life is brutal sometimes," he said.

Hurley also tweeted about Akok's injury:

Bittersweet Day in Hartford for all of Husky Nation...Beyond proud of the Courage our Team displayed but heart broken for @akokrakok🙏..I do know this...he will be back and better than ever because he is a special guy with uncommon work ethic and an entire state behind him ! ⛰💙 — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) February 17, 2020

The 6-foot-9 freshman, who leads the American Athletic Conference in blocked shots, could not put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the court. He returned to the bench wearing a medical boot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.