        <
        >

          UConn's Akok Akok suffers season-ending torn Achilles tendon

          play
          UConn's Akok emotional after suffering leg injury (1:54)

          UConn's Akok Akok returns to support his team after he was carried to the locker room following a leg injury in the first half. (1:54)

          Feb 16, 2020
          • ESPN News Services

          UConn forward Akok Akok has a torn left Achilles tendon that will end his season.

          An MRI on Monday confirmed the diagnosis, the team said. Akok was injured less than a minute into the Huskies' 64-61 victory over Memphis on Sunday.

          Coach Dan Hurley was emotional discussing the injury after the game.

          "It was a big win, but there's no joy in it when something like that happens in the first minute. Sports is brutal sometimes, life is brutal sometimes," he said.

          Hurley also tweeted about Akok's injury:

          The 6-foot-9 freshman, who leads the American Athletic Conference in blocked shots, could not put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the court. He returned to the bench wearing a medical boot.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices