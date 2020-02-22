        <
        >

          Baylor guard MaCio Teague to return for showdown against Kansas

          play
          Kansas looks to avenge loss to Baylor in rematch (1:06)

          Kansas stars Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson look to take down Baylor and the dominant forces of Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler in a rematch to avenge their lone loss. (1:06)

          11:37 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Guard MaCio Teague will return from a two-game absence when No. 1 Baylor faces No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, Bears coach Scott Drew told ESPN's College GameDay.

          "He's going to give it a go," Drew said. "We're excited about that. He's a tough kid. I know he wants an opportunity to see what he can do, and we're excited for that."

          Teague, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, missed the Bears' wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma after suffering a wrist injury against Texas on Feb. 10.

          The injury had snapped a 90-game playing streak for the junior.

