Five-star junior Khristian Lander announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night, choosing the in-state Hoosiers over the Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines and Memphis Tigers.

Lander is currently in the 2021 class, but reclassifying and attending college next fall has been an option for him.

"It's a possibility, for sure," Lander told ESPN before his junior season began. "I feel like my skill level is there. I feel like my skill level, I can play in college right now. But I feel like I just need to get stronger and get down the little things."

Lander took official visits to Louisville and Michigan in the fall, and he made multiple trips to Indiana, including a visit for Hoosier Hysteria in October.

A 6-foot-2 point guard from F.J. Reitz High School (Indiana), Lander is ranked No. 12 in the 2021 class. He is currently the top-ranked junior point guard. Playing for Indiana Elite on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit last spring and summer, Lander averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Lander is Indiana's first commitment in the 2021 class, but the Hoosiers do have three signees in 2020: in-state shooting guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal and three-star small forward Jordan Geronimo. Lander is Archie Miller's first five-star pledge since Romeo Langford in the 2018 class.