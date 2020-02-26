WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Seventh-ranked Duke allowed 113 points in a double-overtime loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday night, tying the most points Mike Krzyzewski has ever allowed in his coaching career, and tying the second-most allowed by the Blue Devils in any game.

Brandon Childress missed his first 10 shots of the game before hitting a tying 3-pointer with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years, 113-101.

Duke was an 11-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

Childress finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. He made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes. Isaiah Mucius came up with a dunk with 14.7 seconds left to finally punctuate a huge victory for Danny Manning's club.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders.

The Demon Deacons became the first team to score 100 points against the Blue Devils after losing to them earlier that season since Maryland in 1989-90.

Most Points Allowed By Duke Under Mike Krzyzewski Season Opponent Opp Pts 2019-20 Wake Forest 113 1989-90 Michigan 113 1989-90 Maryland 111 1982-83 Wake Forest 110 1982-83 Virginia 109 1982-83 Virginia 105 1982-83 North Carolina 105 -- ESPN Stats & Information

It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils lost on the road to an unranked, instate opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week, a game that ended with another court-storming celebration.

Wake Forest's 113 points are the fourth-most by an unranked team in a win against an AP Top-10 team in the poll era.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, and Tre Jones added 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists at the point. But star big man Vernon Carey Jr. had 10 points before becoming one of three Blue Devils to foul out in a game they appeared to have under control, leading 78-69 with 1:21 left in regulation.

A few turnovers opened the door, just enough for Childress and the Demon Deacons to jump through.

Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 25 points before fouling out to lead Wake Forest, which shot 52% from the game and helped itself by getting to the line repeatedly. The Demon Deacons made 37 of 50 free throws, including 13 of 15 in the overtimes to finally wrestle control.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It's a costly loss for the Blue Devils, who fell a game behind league-leading and sixth-ranked Florida State in the ACC standings with three games to play.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had lost four of five coming in, sitting a game ahead of last-place North Carolina in the ACC. Now they have a huge win, ending an 11-game skid against the Blue Devils.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit reigning national champion Virginia, which has won four straight and seven of eight, on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Notre Dame on Saturday.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.