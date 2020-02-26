Wisconsin's Kobe King delivers a vicious crossover that sends his defender to the ground, then buries the 3-pointer. (0:25)

Wisconsin men's basketball transfer Kobe King has committed to Nebraska, sources told ESPN.

King, a 6-foot-4 guard, announced in late January that he was leaving the Badgers. Days earlier, the school announced that King would not play against Iowa to deal with a personal matter. Sources told ESPN at the time that King was unhappy at Wisconsin and that a parting seemed imminent. King later told the Wisconsin State Journal that he told coaches and teammates he was leaving the team before the announcement about him missing the Iowa game.

King started 19 games for the Badgers this season, averaging 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. He scored a career-high 24 points against Indiana in early December and also had 21 points against Illinois in January. King faced his future head coach, Fred Hoiberg, and Nebraska on Jan. 21, his next-to-last game at Wisconsin. He played 30 minutes and finished with nine points and five assists.

A redshirt sophomore, King played just 10 games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He started one game as a redshirt freshman before emerging as a staple in the Wisconsin lineup this season.

King is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will likely apply for a waiver to play immediately next fall.