Bracketology: Michigan State, Seton Hall make moves after weekend wins

The math behind the NCAA bracket (3:27)

After a weekend that included a number of surprises in the world of college basketball, Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology projection for the 2020 NCAA tournament has gone through a number of changes. Michigan State, which logged a critical road win at Maryland, and Seton Hall, which took down Marquette on the road, both moved up one seed line each.

A further look at where some key teams reside in ESPN's latest bracket projection:

No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, San Diego State (no changes on top line)

Last four byes: Xavier, Indiana, Rutgers, USC

Last four in: Cincinnati, Wichita State, Utah State, Stanford

First four out: NC State, Richmond, Rhode Island, Mississippi State

Next four out: Texas, Purdue, Memphis, South Carolina