Predictions for all 32 college basketball conference tournaments

Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins with the Mountain West and Ohio Valley Conference tournaments on Saturday and comes to an end with the Big Ten final in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 15.
Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN.com's team of college basketball experts issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched.
(For information on how to watch every conference tournament game, click here.)
Consensus Picks:
American: Houston
ACC: Duke
America East: Vermont (unanimous)
Atlantic 10: Dayton (unanimous)
Atlantic Sun: Liberty (unanimous)
Big East: Creighton
Big Sky: Eastern Washington
Big South: No consensus (Winthrop, Radford)
Big 12: Baylor
Big Ten: No consensus (Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa)
Big West: UC Irvine
Colonial: No consensus (Charleston, Delaware, Hofstra, William & Mary)
Conference USA: North Texas
Horizon League: Wright State (unanimous)
Ivy League: No consensus (Harvard, Yale)
MAAC: Siena
MAC: Akron (unanimous)
MEAC: North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago
Mountain West: San Diego State (unanimous)
Northeast: Robert Morris
Ohio Valley: Belmont
Pac-12: Arizona
Patriot: Colgate
SEC: Kentucky
Southern: East Tennessee State (unanimous)
Southland: Stephen F. Austin (unanimous)
Summit: No consensus (North Dakota State, South Dakota State)
Sun Belt: No consensus (Little Rock, Texas State)
SWAC: Prairie View
WAC: New Mexico State (unanimous)
West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)