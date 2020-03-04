Predictions for all 32 college basketball conference tournaments

Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins with the Mountain West and Ohio Valley Conference tournaments on Saturday and comes to an end with the Big Ten final in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 15.

Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN.com's team of college basketball experts issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched.

(For information on how to watch every conference tournament game, click here.)

Medcalf Borzello Gasaway Schultz Mountain West (Las Vegas)

3/7, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Diego St

San Diego St

San Diego St

San Diego St Ohio Valley (Evansville)

3/7, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Murray St

Belmont

Belmont

Austin Peay Big South (Campus)

3/8, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Winthrop

Winthrop

Radford

Radford Missouri Valley (St. Louis)

3/8, 2:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Loyola Chi.

Missouri St

UNI

Loyola Chi. Atlantic Sun (Campus)

3/8, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty Southern (Asheville)

3/9, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

ETSU

ETSU

ETSU

ETSU Colonial (Washington, DC)

3/10, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Charleston

Delaware

Hofstra

William & Mary Horizon League (Indianapolis)

3/10, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wright St

Wright St

Wright St

Wright St Northeast (Campus)

3/10, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Robert Morris

St. Fran. (PA)

Robert Morris

Sacred Heart Summit (Sioux Falls)

3/10, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

N. Dakota St

N. Dakota St

S. Dakota St

S. Dakota St West Coast (Las Vegas)

3/10, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Patriot (Campus)

3/11, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Boston U.

Colgate

Colgate

Colgate America East (Campus)

3/14, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Vermont

Vermont

Vermont

Vermont MEAC (Norfolk)

3/14, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

NC Central

NC Central

NC A&T

NC Central MAAC (Atlantic City)

3/14, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Siena

Rider

Siena

Monmouth Big 12 (Kansas City)

3/14, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Baylor

Baylor

Kansas

Baylor SWAC (Birmingham)

3/14, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Prairie View

Southern

Prairie View

Texas So. Big East (New York)

3/14, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Creighton

Villanova

Creighton

Seton Hall MAC (Cleveland)

3/14, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Akron

Akron

Akron

Akron Big Sky (Boise)

3/14, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Montana

N. Colorado

E. Wash.

E. Wash. ACC (Greensboro)

3/14, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

FSU

Louisville

Duke

Duke C-USA (Frisco, TX)

3/14, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

North Texas

La. Tech

North Texas

North Texas Southland (Katy, TX)

3/14, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

S.F. Austin

S.F. Austin

S.F. Austin

S.F. Austin WAC (Las Vegas)

3/14, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

NMSU

NMSU

NMSU

NMSU Pac-12 (Las Vegas)

3/14, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

UCLA

Oregon

Arizona

Arizona Big West (Anaheim)

3/14, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

UC Irvine

UC Irvine

UC Irvine

UCSB Ivy League (Cambridge)

3/15, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Yale

Harvard

Harvard

Yale Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn)

3/15, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dayton

Dayton

Dayton

Dayton SEC (Nashville)

3/15, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Kentucky

Florida

Kentucky

Auburn Sun Belt (New Orleans)

3/15, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Little Rock

Texas St

Texas St

Little Rock American (Fort Worth)

3/15, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Houston

Houston

Houston

Tulsa Big Ten (Indianapolis)

3/15, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Illinois

Michigan

Ohio State

Iowa

Consensus Picks:

American: Houston

ACC: Duke

America East: Vermont (unanimous)

Atlantic 10: Dayton (unanimous)

Atlantic Sun: Liberty (unanimous)

Big East: Creighton

Big Sky: Eastern Washington

Big South: No consensus (Winthrop, Radford)

Big 12: Baylor

Big Ten: No consensus (Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa)

Big West: UC Irvine

Colonial: No consensus (Charleston, Delaware, Hofstra, William & Mary)

Conference USA: North Texas

Horizon League: Wright State (unanimous)

Ivy League: No consensus (Harvard, Yale)

MAAC: Siena

MAC: Akron (unanimous)

MEAC: North Carolina Central

Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago

Mountain West: San Diego State (unanimous)

Northeast: Robert Morris

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Pac-12: Arizona

Patriot: Colgate

SEC: Kentucky

Southern: East Tennessee State (unanimous)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (unanimous)

Summit: No consensus (North Dakota State, South Dakota State)

Sun Belt: No consensus (Little Rock, Texas State)

SWAC: Prairie View

WAC: New Mexico State (unanimous)

West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)