          Predictions for all 32 college basketball conference tournaments

          Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
          9:00 PM ET

            Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins with the Mountain West and Ohio Valley Conference tournaments on Saturday and comes to an end with the Big Ten final in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 15.

            Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN.com's team of college basketball experts issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched.

            (For information on how to watch every conference tournament game, click here.)

            Consensus Picks:

            American: Houston
            ACC: Duke
            America East: Vermont (unanimous)
            Atlantic 10: Dayton (unanimous)
            Atlantic Sun: Liberty (unanimous)
            Big East: Creighton
            Big Sky: Eastern Washington
            Big South: No consensus (Winthrop, Radford)
            Big 12: Baylor
            Big Ten: No consensus (Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa)
            Big West: UC Irvine
            Colonial: No consensus (Charleston, Delaware, Hofstra, William & Mary)
            Conference USA: North Texas
            Horizon League: Wright State (unanimous)
            Ivy League: No consensus (Harvard, Yale)
            MAAC: Siena
            MAC: Akron (unanimous)
            MEAC: North Carolina Central
            Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago
            Mountain West: San Diego State (unanimous)
            Northeast: Robert Morris
            Ohio Valley: Belmont
            Pac-12: Arizona
            Patriot: Colgate
            SEC: Kentucky
            Southern: East Tennessee State (unanimous)
            Southland: Stephen F. Austin (unanimous)
            Summit: No consensus (North Dakota State, South Dakota State)
            Sun Belt: No consensus (Little Rock, Texas State)
            SWAC: Prairie View
            WAC: New Mexico State (unanimous)
            West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)

