Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike is no longer in a walking boot but remains questionable for the No. 1 Jayhawks' final home game Wednesday night against TCU.

Azubuike hurt his ankle in the opening minutes of KU's 62-58 win against Kansas State on Saturday and ended up playing just 20 minutes.

Speaking on the Hawk Talk radio show Monday, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Azubuike was in a walking boot for about 48 hours.

"He didn't practice or anything," Self said, according to the Kansas City Star. "We'll see if he can do anything [Tuesday]. The status on him would still be considered 'questionable probably at best' for Wednesday. I know he really wants to try to go for a lot of reasons, also it being Senior Night ... not too many guys spend four years in school to sit that one out. He'll do everything he can to get back."

Azubuike is averaging 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds this season.

The Jayhawks, winners of 14 straight, were the unanimous choice for the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll released Monday, receiving all 64 votes from a media panel. They finish the regular season against TCU and then at Texas Tech on Saturday.