Southeast Missouri State has parted ways with head coach Rick Ray after five seasons, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Ray was hired in 2015 and received a two-year extension from the school in the summer of 2017. However, the Redhawks have struggled the past two seasons, going 17-45 with an 8-28 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO was 7-24 overall this season and finished last in the OVC with a 3-15 conference record.

Ray was previously the head coach at Mississippi State, getting fired in 2015 after just three seasons with the Bulldogs.

He also spent time as an assistant coach at Clemson, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.