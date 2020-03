Nebraska has suspended guard Cam Mack for Thursday night's game at No. 25 Michigan for a violation of team rules.

The university made the announcement about an hour before tipoff in Ann Arbor. It did not specify what rule the sophomore broke.

Mack is averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 28 games this season for the Huskers (7-22, 2-16).