After cancelling the final two games of the regular season due to coronavirus concerns, Chicago State's men's and women's basketball teams are still planning to participate in next week's WAC conference tournament in Las Vegas, according to the school.

The men's team chose not to travel to Seattle and Utah Valley for its final two regular-season games, and the women's team opted not to host games against the same two schools.

On Friday, Chicago State said, based on conversations with the WAC and a review of "current information available," that they would travel to the men's and women's conference tournaments, which take place March 11-14 in Las Vegas.

"We will continue to monitor this very fluid situation and reserve the right to make any changes to student athlete travel schedules based upon any new recommendations and/or information provided by the CDPH, IDPH or CDC that would potentially pose a threat to the health and safety of our student athletes," the school said in its official statement on coronavirus.

Chicago State was the first Division-I school to cancel basketball games, while fellow WAC member UMKC determined it would also not play its road game at Seattle this weekend.