The national ballot for the 2020 Wooden Award was released Saturday, with the list trimmed to 15 players.

No new names were added from February's Late Season Watch List, and five players were cut. There are no freshmen. No. 1 Kansas is the only team with more than one player listed (Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson).

The Big 12, Big East and Big Ten lead all conferences with three players apiece.

The five players cut from February's list were Duke's Vernon Carey Jr., Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Maryland's Jalen Smith and Penn State's Lamar Stevens.

The ballot includes six seniors, three juniors and six sophomores.

The winner of the Wooden Award will be announced during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on April 10.

A complete look at the Wooden Men's National Ballot: